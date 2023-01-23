Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $95.86

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

