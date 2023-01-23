Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $51.17

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,766. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

