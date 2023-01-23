Analysts Set Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Target Price at C$6.57

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

MDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MDNA opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.