Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 249,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,889. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.