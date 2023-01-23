Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.29.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$47.73. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.