Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.29.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$47.73. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.