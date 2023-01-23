Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 439,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 75,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 160.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is -17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,138.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,138.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

