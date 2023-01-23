Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,410 ($17.21) to GBX 1,280 ($15.62) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.69.

Antofagasta Stock Down 3.7 %

ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

