Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 594,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 470,949 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

