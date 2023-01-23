Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $508,024.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00058558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

