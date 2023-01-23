Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

AAPL stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,849,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,854,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

