Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $66,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.