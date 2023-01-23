Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $500.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.62), with a volume of 5053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897.50 ($10.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £130.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 855.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 850.67.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

