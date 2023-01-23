Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.