Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 10,151,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.