Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 169,050 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $69,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,691. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.