Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 85,358 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,358 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $73,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

