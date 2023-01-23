Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Service Co. International worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

