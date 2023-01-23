Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,810 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $73,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

A stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $156.95. 67,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.