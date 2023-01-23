Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $65.34 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,109 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. 669,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

