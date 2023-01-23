Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $65.65 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,010 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 958,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105,969. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.