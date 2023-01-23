Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $47,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,772. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

