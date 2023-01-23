Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 159,405 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,405 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up about 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Yum! Brands worth $70,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.