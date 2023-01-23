Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 50,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Darden Restaurants worth $52,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.97. 48,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

