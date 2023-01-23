Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 86,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 651,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.