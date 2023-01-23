Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 86,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 651,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.49 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

