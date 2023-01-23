Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.63

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 512046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Arhaus Stock Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

