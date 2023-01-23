Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $54.58 million and $11.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,587,646 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

