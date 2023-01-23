Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. 19,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,077. The company has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

