Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $10.03

Arweave (AR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Arweave has a market cap of $334.89 million and approximately $36.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.03 or 0.00044054 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,763.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00573392 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00195996 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.