ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $1.92 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $44.42 million and $1.92 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06841754 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,874,919.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

