Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $56.45 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,072 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Welltower worth $56,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

