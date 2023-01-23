Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

