Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,090 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $58,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.60 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

