AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Approximately 26.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.0 %

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 171,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,599. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

