AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. 1,673,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,685. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

