Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,513. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.22 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astronics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Astronics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

