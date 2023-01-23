Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.52. 581,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,949. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

