AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748,238 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AT&T worth $192,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 164,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 316,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. 7,469,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,828,609. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.