Audius Price Reaches $0.21 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Audius has a market cap of $192.55 million and $50.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

