AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.34. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

