Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00059977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,106,045 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.16553003 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $132,418,722.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

