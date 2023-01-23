Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00053386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00223174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,107,031 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,107,031.02101074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 13.31198432 USD and is up 45.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $1,334,310,472.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

