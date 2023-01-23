Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $12.35 or 0.00053522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00222210 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,107,031 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,107,031.02101074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 13.31198432 USD and is up 45.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $1,334,310,472.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.