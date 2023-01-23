Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 21,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. 2,191,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,367. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

