Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 805,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.5 %

BANC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Banc of California has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

