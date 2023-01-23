Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 123,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after buying an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $364.06. 178,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,421. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

