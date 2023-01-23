Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,092 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $198,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $367.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $345.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

