Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $69,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.08. 75,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

