Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $108.33 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 337.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $108,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.