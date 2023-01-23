Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $99.02 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.83 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

