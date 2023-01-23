Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $49,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock valued at $178,071,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,192. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

